Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.35 Million

Brokerages expect that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) will post sales of $75.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $77.80 million. Inogen posted sales of $73.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year sales of $356.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $355.60 million to $357.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $376.29 million, with estimates ranging from $370.10 million to $382.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $93.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.69 million. Inogen had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

INGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

In other Inogen news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 6,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $413,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Inogen by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,188,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Inogen by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inogen by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $153,242,000 after buying an additional 101,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INGN traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.91. The stock had a trading volume of 135,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,474. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.18. The stock has a market cap of $770.44 million, a P/E ratio of 69.20 and a beta of 0.94. Inogen has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $82.35.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

