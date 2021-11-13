Inotiv, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Inotiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.37). Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Inotiv’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Inotiv in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NOTV stock opened at $55.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $884.86 million, a P/E ratio of -138.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.11. Inotiv has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $56.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 6.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Inotiv by 16.9% during the second quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 730,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,489,000 after purchasing an additional 105,491 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inotiv by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after purchasing an additional 27,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inotiv by 46.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 171,456 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Inotiv by 15.0% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 517,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 67,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Inotiv during the second quarter valued at $13,126,000. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

