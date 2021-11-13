Inozyme Pharma, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.08) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:INZY)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) – Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Inozyme Pharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.08) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.09). Wedbush also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.40) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

INZY opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74. Inozyme Pharma has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $29.46.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,964,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after purchasing an additional 813,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Inozyme Pharma by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 899,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,335,000 after acquiring an additional 38,190 shares during the last quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inozyme Pharma by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 242,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 73,044 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 18,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 37,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

