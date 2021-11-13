Insider Buying: CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Director Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $191,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.70.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.12.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

