Insider Buying: Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Acquires $500,006.85 in Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 6,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.55 per share, for a total transaction of $500,006.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,610 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.63 per share, for a total transaction of $499,914.30.

On Friday, November 5th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,601 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.74 per share, for a total transaction of $499,959.74.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Istar Inc. bought 2,606 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,056.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Istar Inc. bought 9,861 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $742,138.86.

On Friday, October 29th, Istar Inc. bought 13,424 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.49 per share, for a total transaction of $999,953.76.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Istar Inc. bought 13,486 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.14 per share, for a total transaction of $999,852.04.

On Monday, October 25th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,621 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.41 per share, for a total transaction of $999,917.61.

On Friday, October 22nd, Istar Inc. purchased 13,174 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.90 per share, for a total transaction of $999,906.60.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,185 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.84 per share, for a total transaction of $999,950.40.

On Monday, October 18th, Istar Inc. bought 13,358 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $999,979.88.

NYSE SAFE opened at $73.80 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.01 and a 1 year high of $95.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.11 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.51.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 53.54%.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Safehold by 154.9% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,277,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,861,000 after purchasing an additional 776,597 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Safehold by 35.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,054,000 after purchasing an additional 234,517 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 21.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 195,805 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,399,000 after purchasing an additional 178,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&I Capital AG purchased a new stake in Safehold during the first quarter valued at about $11,929,000. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

