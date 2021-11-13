Insider Buying: Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Director Purchases $998,400.00 in Stock

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Director Harry Sloan acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of Skillz stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. Skillz Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.76 and a beta of 0.76.
Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 309.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,603,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,396,000 after acquiring an additional 18,591,626 shares during the period. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Skillz by 2.1% during the third quarter. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,091,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,378,000 after buying an additional 287,596 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Skillz by 125.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after buying an additional 7,832,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Skillz by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,895,000 after buying an additional 196,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Skillz during the second quarter worth about $133,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.
Skillz Company Profile
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
