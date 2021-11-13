Insider Buying: Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Director Purchases $998,400.00 in Stock

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Director Harry Sloan acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Skillz stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. Skillz Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Skillz alerts:

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SKLZ. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skillz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.41.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 309.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,603,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,396,000 after acquiring an additional 18,591,626 shares during the period. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Skillz by 2.1% during the third quarter. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,091,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,378,000 after buying an additional 287,596 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Skillz by 125.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after buying an additional 7,832,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Skillz by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,895,000 after buying an additional 196,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Skillz during the second quarter worth about $133,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.