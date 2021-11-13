Insider Buying: Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Director Buys $49,000.00 in Stock

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Director Joanne Minieri acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

VIRT stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of -0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.84.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $354.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,801,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 21,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 91,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,326,000 after purchasing an additional 35,203 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

