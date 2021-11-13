Insider Selling: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Sells $13,015.94 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $13,015.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Anthony F. Marone, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 397 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $12,981.90.

Shares of BXMT opened at $33.65 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average of $32.06.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 126,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,239 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

