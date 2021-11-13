Insider Selling: Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) COO Sells $50,190.00 in Stock

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) COO Michael W. Mccurdy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $50,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BRKL opened at $16.55 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.43 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 33.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

BRKL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

