Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Sells $22,102.50 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total value of $22,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Andrew Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 5th, Andrew Christiansen sold 2,283 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $206,885.46.
- On Monday, October 11th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $20,280.00.
- On Friday, September 3rd, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $24,750.00.
Shares of CDLX opened at $90.89 on Friday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.31 and a 12-month high of $161.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
CDLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.14.
About Cardlytics
Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.
