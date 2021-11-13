Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Sells $22,102.50 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total value of $22,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardlytics alerts:

On Friday, November 5th, Andrew Christiansen sold 2,283 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $206,885.46.

On Monday, October 11th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $20,280.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $24,750.00.

Shares of CDLX opened at $90.89 on Friday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.31 and a 12-month high of $161.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 911,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,644,000 after buying an additional 531,092 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 338.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 432,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,922,000 after buying an additional 333,979 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 745,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,602,000 after buying an additional 253,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,436,000 after buying an additional 211,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.14.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.