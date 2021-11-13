Insider Selling: Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) CFO Sells $1,998,895.78 in Stock

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

HAS opened at $98.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.79 and a 200 day moving average of $95.65. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.82 and a fifty-two week high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

HAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter valued at $937,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 118.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Hasbro by 11.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 25.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 265,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,909,000 after purchasing an additional 54,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 274,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,488,000 after acquiring an additional 93,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

