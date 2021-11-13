Insider Selling: Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) CFO Sells $1,998,895.78 in Stock

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
HAS opened at $98.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.79 and a 200 day moving average of $95.65. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.82 and a fifty-two week high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter valued at $937,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 118.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Hasbro by 11.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 25.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 265,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,909,000 after purchasing an additional 54,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 274,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,488,000 after acquiring an additional 93,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.
