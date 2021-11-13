Insider Selling: Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) SVP Sells 16,366 Shares of Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total value of $4,022,435.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
John Mcfarland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 31st, John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of Synaptics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $1,014,130.26.
Shares of SYNA opened at $250.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $75.53 and a 52-week high of $264.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.94.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at $527,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,020,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 480,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,354,000 after buying an additional 68,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Synaptics from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synaptics from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Synaptics from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.38.
About Synaptics
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
