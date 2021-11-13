Insider Selling: Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) SVP Sells 16,366 Shares of Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total value of $4,022,435.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Mcfarland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of Synaptics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $1,014,130.26.

Shares of SYNA opened at $250.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $75.53 and a 52-week high of $264.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.94.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at $527,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,020,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 480,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,354,000 after buying an additional 68,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Synaptics from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synaptics from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Synaptics from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.38.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

