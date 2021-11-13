Insider Selling: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Sells $306,375.00 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $306,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Holger Bartel sold 10,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $116,970.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Holger Bartel sold 1,723 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $18,332.72.

On Monday, September 20th, Holger Bartel sold 17,810 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $192,348.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Holger Bartel sold 1,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $11,370.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $58,200.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Holger Bartel sold 5,703 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $65,128.26.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Holger Bartel sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $232,600.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Holger Bartel sold 5,508 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $68,739.84.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Holger Bartel sold 17,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Holger Bartel sold 9,502 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $119,535.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $123.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.87.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Travelzoo had a return on equity of 131,188.56% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 21,885.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Travelzoo during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Travelzoo by 31.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TZOO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

