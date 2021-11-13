Insider Selling: Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Director Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

WYNN stock opened at $93.95 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $78.55 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.33.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.2% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.2% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,555 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 112.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 210,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $17,743,000 after buying an additional 111,675 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.0% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 16,556 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.