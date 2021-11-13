Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Price Target Raised to $122.00

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barrington Research from $116.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.68% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NSIT opened at $105.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.42. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $68.35 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $97,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $60,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,232 shares of company stock worth $1,450,897. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 17.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 8,956.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.