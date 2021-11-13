Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 9.57%.

Shares of Intellicheck stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.32. 611,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,509. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $118.37 million, a P/E ratio of -78.99 and a beta of 1.81.

Several analysts have recently commented on IDN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellicheck from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum downgraded Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Intellicheck in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Intellicheck stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) by 1,534.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,703 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Intellicheck worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

