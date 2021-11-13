Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Thomas Aj Frank Sells 16,842 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $1,239,739.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,369 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $1,221,454.78.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $1,273,928.88.

On Monday, November 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $1,352,671.59.

On Friday, October 29th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $1,311,439.53.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $1,334,655.78.

On Monday, October 25th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,943 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $1,336,215.21.

On Friday, October 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,865 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $1,325,225.70.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,314 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $1,286,776.48.

On Monday, October 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total transaction of $1,337,441.73.

On Friday, October 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,271,699.00.

IBKR opened at $73.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.69. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.73 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.40 and its 200 day moving average is $66.37.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

