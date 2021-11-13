International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09, Zacks reports. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.91%.

International General Insurance stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.41. The stock had a trading volume of 447,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,551. International General Insurance has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $411.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International General Insurance stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in International General Insurance were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial insurance and re-insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The Specialty Long-tail segment includes the casualty business, financial institutions line of business, and marine liability line of business.

