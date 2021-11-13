International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $167.30

Shares of International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 167.30 ($2.19) and traded as high as GBX 171.20 ($2.24). International Public Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 170.20 ($2.22), with a volume of 2,552,687 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a current ratio of 11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 167.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 168.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.78 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $3.68. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. International Public Partnerships’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.30%.

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

