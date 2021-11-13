InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) Stock Position Raised by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) by 18.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPVIU. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $995,000.

Get InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners alerts:

Shares of IPVIU opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPVIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU).

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.