Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Announces Earnings Results

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 261.81% and a negative return on equity of 149.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Shares of Intrusion stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.50. 1,801,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,522. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.75. Intrusion has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $79.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrusion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Intrusion from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Intrusion stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Intrusion worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

