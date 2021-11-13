Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 414,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,291 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $381,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,551,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 169,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,315,000 after buying an additional 51,775 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $354.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $357.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.55. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.47 and a 1-year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ISRG. Citigroup downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.06.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,547,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total transaction of $510,508.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,071 shares of company stock valued at $13,752,332. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

