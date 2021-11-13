Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 441,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,528 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.10. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $21.31.

