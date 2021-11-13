Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ) by 80.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631,250 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 420,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 168,493 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PXJ opened at $3.54 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $4.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60.

