Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NYSEARCA:PGJ) Shares Up 5.2%

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NYSEARCA:PGJ)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.68 and last traded at $46.67. 75,415 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 59,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.35.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.03.

