Invesco Ltd. Acquires 480,382 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,704,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,382 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of Delta Air Lines worth $117,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,900,000 after purchasing an additional 208,298 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,162,000 after purchasing an additional 198,560 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAL opened at $42.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.66 and its 200 day moving average is $42.71. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The business’s revenue was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.41.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

