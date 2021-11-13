Invesco Ltd. Boosts Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 14.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 736,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,433 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $120,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.50.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $199.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.36 and a 1-year high of $202.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,913.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total transaction of $196,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,507 shares of company stock valued at $853,866 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

