Invesco Ltd. Has $114.83 Million Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,871,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,506 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $114,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $42.03 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $54.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $95,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,064. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

