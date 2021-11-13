Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 75,664 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $108,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nordson by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,702,000 after buying an additional 112,705 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,811,000 after purchasing an additional 173,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,911,000 after purchasing an additional 375,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 403,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.25.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $267.45 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $269.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.84.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

