Invesco Ltd. Sells 307,408 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,430,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,408 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.87% of Equitrans Midstream worth $105,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 15.3% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 192,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 14.1% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETRN opened at $10.37 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 2.01.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETRN. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.75.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

