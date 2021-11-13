Invesco Ltd. Sells 546,933 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 684,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546,933 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.93% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $110,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.28.

NTLA stock opened at $132.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.62 and its 200-day moving average is $123.86. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $15,018,510.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,062.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $318,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 251,203 shares of company stock worth $39,297,514. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

