Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Holdings Cut by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,862 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $99.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.92. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $67.69 and a 52 week high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

