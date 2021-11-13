Investors Purchase High Volume of Jefferies Financial Group Call Options (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 17,786 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,060% compared to the typical volume of 1,533 call options.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JEF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.48.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $389,865,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 890.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,382,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,665 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 55.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,024,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,766 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 212.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,901,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,652 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

