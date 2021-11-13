ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION is a leading provider of geophysical technology, services, and solutions for the global oil & gas industry. ION’s offerings allow E&P operators to obtain higher resolution images of the subsurface to reduce the risk of exploration and reservoir development, and enable seismic contractors to acquire geophysical data more efficiently. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IO. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of ION Geophysical from $4.20 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ION Geophysical in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

NYSE IO opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 3.32. ION Geophysical has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $44.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ION Geophysical will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gates Capital Management, Inc. sold 202,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $271,242.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,306,313 shares of company stock worth $2,028,693 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ION Geophysical by 47,055.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 351,505 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ION Geophysical by 378.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 125,005 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in ION Geophysical by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 73,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ION Geophysical in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

