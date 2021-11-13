IRISnet (IRIS) Tops One Day Volume of $13.16 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 13th. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $146.20 million and approximately $13.16 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 4,016.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78558086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00071443 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00074364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00097712 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,639.17 or 0.07166976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,565.33 or 0.99745862 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,047,366,042 coins and its circulating supply is 1,145,471,498 coins. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

