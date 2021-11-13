iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 77,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 15,936 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 148,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,197,000 after acquiring an additional 31,369 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 209,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 35,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.62 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $120.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

