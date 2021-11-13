iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,440,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,931,000 after acquiring an additional 682,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,422,000 after buying an additional 563,627 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 125.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 657,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,318,000 after buying an additional 365,815 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,491,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,804,000 after buying an additional 365,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,601,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,906,000 after buying an additional 315,487 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $145.44 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.07.

