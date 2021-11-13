iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,324 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $7,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 311.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 124.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.18. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $59.19.

