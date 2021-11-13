iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 53.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,019 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,415,270,000 after buying an additional 1,797,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,822,995,000 after buying an additional 2,660,059 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,697,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,222,000 after buying an additional 332,537 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,291,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,376,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,191,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,511,000 after buying an additional 338,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $68.72 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

