iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $174.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.19. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $115.78 and a 1-year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

