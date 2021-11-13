IX Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:IXAQU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on November 16th

IX Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:IXAQU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, November 16th. IX Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 7th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

IXAQU stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. IX Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $10.01.

