J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $281.62

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 281.62 ($3.68) and traded as high as GBX 297 ($3.88). J Sainsbury shares last traded at GBX 295 ($3.85), with a volume of 3,656,870 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBRY shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.98) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J Sainsbury currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 265.25 ($3.47).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.24, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 293.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 281.62. The company has a market capitalization of £6.88 billion and a PE ratio of 23.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.25%.

In other news, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £43,500 ($56,833.03).

J Sainsbury Company Profile (LON:SBRY)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

