Jay S. Sidhu Sells 50,000 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $2,992,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $59.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 69,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CUBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

