Jay S. Sidhu Sells 50,000 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $2,992,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $59.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.62.
Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CUBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.
Customers Bancorp Company Profile
Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.
