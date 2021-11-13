JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JD. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,156.67 ($15.11).

Shares of JD opened at GBX 1,162.50 ($15.19) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of GBX 711.91 ($9.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,164.73 ($15.22). The stock has a market cap of £11.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 139.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,066.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 974.92.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

