Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.24 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OBIC Co.,Ltd.’s FY2023 earnings at $4.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

OBIIF stock opened at $190.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.99. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $182.25 and a one year high of $191.50.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd.

OBIC Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of solution system services. It operates through the following segments: System Integration, System Support, and Office Automation. The System Integration segment develops software packages based on customer needs. The System Support segment provides hardware maintenance and system operation support services.

