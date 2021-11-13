Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Price Target to $32.00

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

GSL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Global Ship Lease from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Ship Lease from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Ship Lease currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE:GSL opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. Global Ship Lease has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $944.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 31.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Global Ship Lease will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 19.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 13.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 0.9% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 273,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

