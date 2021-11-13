Jefferies Financial Group Comments on International Game Technology PLC’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of International Game Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on IGT. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

International Game Technology stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.54 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.03 and its 200 day moving average is $23.42. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $32.95.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 320.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.