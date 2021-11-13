Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€167.00” Price Target for Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DB1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($192.94) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($181.18) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €158.41 ($186.37).

ETR:DB1 opened at €148.00 ($174.12) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €144.83 and its 200 day moving average price is €143.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion and a PE ratio of 23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of €128.15 ($150.76) and a 52-week high of €152.65 ($179.59).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

