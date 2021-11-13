Jefferies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,231 Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,228,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,138,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,041,000 after acquiring an additional 208,426 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,982,000 after acquiring an additional 121,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MHK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.33.

NYSE:MHK opened at $177.32 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.76 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

