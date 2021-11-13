JMP Securities Trims Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Target Price to $95.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $130.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lemonade from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Lemonade from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.86.

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $63.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.04. Lemonade has a 52 week low of $55.15 and a 52 week high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 189.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lemonade will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,123,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $319,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,843,420 in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

